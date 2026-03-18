President Trump’s Chief of Staff Diagnosed With Cancer

President Trump announced on Monday that White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, has been diagnosed with “early-stage” breast cancer.

Videos by Suggest

The world leader revealed the news in a Truth Social post.

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer,” he shared. “And has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting.”

Trump further stated that Wiles’ medical team is “fantastic” and her prognosis was “excellent.” He also noted that she would continue her work at the White House while receiving treatment.

“During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” he pointed out. “Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her.”

Trump then praised Wiles, calling her one of his closest and most important advisors. “[She] is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever.”

The president went on to state that he and First Lady Melania are with Wiles “in every way.”

“We look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our country,” he added.

In addition to serving as Chief of Staff, Wiles is a member of the Kennedy Center’s Board of Directors.

Wiles Confirmed Her Cancer Diagnosis

Following Trump’s post, Wiles took to X to confirm her cancer diagnosis.

“Last week, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she revealed. “Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis. Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.”

She then stated that she was grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding her care. “I am encouraged by a very good prognosis.”

“I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump,” she added. “As I undergo treatment and continue serving in my role as White House Chief of Staff.”