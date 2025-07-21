President Trump Threatens to Put a ‘Restriction’ on the Washington Commanders Unless They Change Their Name Back to the Redskins

Continuing to vocalize his criticism of the Washington Commanders’ name, President Trump threatens to put a “restriction” on the NFL team unless it changes its name back to Redskins.

As previously reported, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to attack the Washington Commanders for the name change.

“The Washington ‘Whatevers’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” Trump stated. “There is a big clamoring for this.”

He also used the Cleveland Guardians in his rant, as the MLB team changed its name from the Indians around the same time the Washington Commanders debuted their name change.

“Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, have a storied past,” he continued. “Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen.”

Speaking for the Indigenous people, Trump declared, “Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

Noticing the attention his comments were garnering, President Trump took to Truth Social again to discuss the subject. This time, with a warning to the NFL team.

“My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way,” Trump wrote hours after his first statement. “I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders.”

President Trump Threatens to Not Sign a Deal to Move the Washington Commanders to Washington, DC

President Trump then threatened to mess with the deal to have the Washington Commanders move their stadium to Washington, DC.

“I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone.”

Calling out the Cleveland Guardians as well, Trump claimed that the name change has impacted the political career of the team’s owner, Matt Dolan. “The Owner of the Cleveland Baseball Team, Matt Dolan, who is very political, has lost three Elections in a row because of that ridiculous name change.”

While criticizing Dolan, who was previously an Ohio State Senator, President Trump wrote, “What he doesn’t understand is that if he changed the name back to the Cleveland Indians, he might actually win an Election. Indians are being treated very unfairly.”

He then added, “MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!”







