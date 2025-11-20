President Trump and Vice President Vance Did Not Receive Invitation to Dick Cheney’s Funeral 

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance did not receive an invitation to DIck Cheney’s funeral, which is taking place on Thursday.

Videos by Suggest

According to CNN, more than 1,000 guests are expected to attend the invitation-only event at the Washington National Cathedral. Among those invited were all four living vice presidents: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore and Dan Quayle.

Two former presidents, Joe Biden and George W. Bush, as well as three Supreme Court Justices, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan, were also invited.

The service will be at 11 a.m. Speakers will include Bush, Cheney’s daughter, former Representative Liz Cheney, and his grandchildren.

Sources confirmed to the media outlet that Trump and Vance will not be at the event.

Neither President Trump nor Vice President Vance said Anything About DIck Cheney’s Passing

Dick Cheney, who served as the vice president under Bush from 2001 to 2009, passed away on Nov. 3 at the age of 84. His family revealed he had died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

“His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the statement read. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”

Cheney’s loved ones also stated, “We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Neither President Trump nor Vice President Vance publicly spoke out about Dick Cheney’s passing. ABC News reported that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump was “aware” of Cheney’s passing.

“I know the president is aware of the former vice president’s passing,” Leavitt stated. “And as you saw, flags have been lowered to half staff in accordance with statutory law.”

Cheney and Trump had noticeable tension between them in recent years. His daughter, Liz, led the investigation into the January 6th insurrection. She remains a target of Trump’s rants about the event.

The former Vice President publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, Trump’s 2024 presidential election opponent.

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney wrote in a statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

Cheney further stated, “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”