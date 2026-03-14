President Trump Sports $10K Cowboy Hat in White House Photo Op

Some rodeo world champions visited the White House, and President Donald Trump has a very pricey cowboy hat to prove it.

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On March 13, Trump hosted the 2025 World Champions from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). To thank him, the real-deal cowboys gifted the Queens-born city slicker a keepsake accessory: a limited-edition Resistol 1776 hat, celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary.

A widely shared video shows The Apprentice star listening as a man explains the hat. The man notes that the hat is number 1 of 250, has Trump’s name in it, and even features the Constitution written on the liner. He then jokes that he thinks it’s the 79-year-old’s size, and Trump slips it on to cheers from the crowd.

However, ranch hands hoping to get their hands on a hat like the president’s might need to take out a small loan. The swanky accessory is priced at a whopping $10,000, according to TMZ.

The Internet Reacts to President Trump Welcoming Rodeo Stars in the Oval Office

Meanwhile, rodeo leaders stated that the White House recognition highlights the sport’s importance in American culture and celebrates the dedication of its top athletes.

“A huge thank you to President Trump for the incredible honor of welcoming PRORODEO athletes to the White House,” the PRCA wrote on Instagram.

WPRA officials also praised the “unforgettable” visit, viewing it as an opportunity to showcase rodeo’s heritage and its champions’ accomplishments on a national stage.

Of course, rodeo fans took to the comments of the PRCA’s post, hyped to see POTUS sporting a cowboy hat.

“Such an incredible moment for rodeo to be recognized on a national level at the White House!!!” one onlooker gushed. “Make America Cowboy Again! 🤠🇺🇸” another fan added.

“Thank you, President Trump, for having our rodeo champions to the White House. Best president ever! Long live cowboys!” a third rodeo lover exclaimed.

However, not all rodeo fans were thrilled with the PRCA rubbing elbows with the NYC born billionare.

“Woof. What happened to cowboys being cowboys?” one top comment read.