President Trump Says It’s ‘Probably Illegal’ For ‘Late Night’ Host Seth Meyers to Mock Him

Continuing his social media battle with late-night television hosts, President Trump claims it is “probably illegal” for Seth Meyers to mock him on Late Night.

Trump grew aggravated towards Meyers after the Late Night host mocked him for his remarks during a recent address to troops in Japan.

While speaking to the troops, Trump stated he would issue an executive order to bring back the use of steam-powered catapults on aircraft carriers, rather than electromagnetic ones.

As he spoke about the speech, Meyers sarcastically called Trump an “expert treatise” on catapults.

“I’ll try my best to explain the gist of what he’s talking about,” Meyers said. “In a new segment we’re calling ‘Seth Translates Trump to English.'”

“Experts say it would cost billions to go back to the old system,” Meyers pointed out. “But Trump thinks he knows more about aviation than everyone else because he dances like one of those guys that holds the signaling sticks on the runway.”

In a Truth Social post on Nov. 1, the world leader slammed Meyers for his remarks.

“Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television,” President Trump wrote. “In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise. I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it, he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers, which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic.”

Trump then questioned why NBC wastes its time on Meyers. “NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!” he added.

Seth Meyers Previously Spoke About How His Mental Health Would Be Impacted if ‘Late Night’ Was Canceled

President Trump’s remark came just months after Seth Meyers admitted his worries about Late Night ending.

During his recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Meyer was asked if he had any “fear” that his late-night career could end sooner than expected.

“I do. I mean, only because it is such a time we’re living in, as far as the entertainment industry,” he said. “There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn’t be good enough. And now my fear is weirdly more outside of my control, which is… just at some point, the ecosystem might not support [late night].”

I guess that’s better than thinking it’s your fault,” he said. “But it is weird to not feel any control over it.”

Meyers also said he is focused on things he can control. Which, to him, is “just show up and do the work.”

“That’s the only part that they’re paying you to do. It’s the only part you’re good at,” Meyers continued. “It’s the only part you’re good at. We have people that are as good as you are at the thing you do – and don’t mess around with it.”

“I sometimes take stock of, oh, this isn’t the best time to be doing what I’m doing,” he added. “But at least I got it. So I sometimes think, all right, the body of my work matters enough that the world knows Seth Meyers in a way that I’m happy with.”