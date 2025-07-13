President Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. Citizenship Months After She Moved to Ireland

Despite Rosie O’Donnell currently living in Ireland, President Trump has threatened to revoke the comedian’s U.S. citizenship.

The threat was made shortly after O’Donnell publicly spoke out against Trump’s recently passed budget plan.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“She is a Threat to Humanity,” the world leader continued. “And should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

President Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have had a long-time feud. The comedian moved to Ireland following Trump’s re-election.

Following Trump’s declaration, O’Donnell slammed him in a social media post of her own.

“The president of the USA has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is,” she wrote. “A criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself – this is why I moved to Ireland.”

O’Donnell further slammed Trump as being a “dangerous old soulless man with dementia.” She also accused him of lacking empathy, compassion, and basic humanity.

She then declared that President Trump is going to “deport all who stand against” his “evil tendencies.”

Rosie O’Donnell Continues to Slam President Trump on Social Media

In a separate Instagram post, Rosie O’Donnell had harsher words towards President Trump. The post featured a photo of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Hey Donald – you rattled again?” she wrote. “18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze, you build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exist, you crave loyalty – i teach my children to question power, you sell fear on golf courses – I make art about suriving trauma.”

O’Donnell went on to state that Trump is everything that’s wrong with America. “I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with [America],” she continued. “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence. I never was.”

Due to the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the government, including President Trump, does not have the authority to revoke any U.S. citizenship.