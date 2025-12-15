president-trump-speaks-out-about-the-deaths-of-rob-and-michele-reiner

As Hollywood mourns the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, President Trump spoke out about the shocking situation.

In a Trust Social post, Trump stated a “very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood” before calling Reiner a “tortured and struggling but once very talented movie director and comedy star.”

President Trump then alleged that Rob Reiner and his wife passed away due to the “anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” the world leader wrote about Reiner. “With his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Trump finished the post by adding, “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Rob and Michele Reiner were discovered dead in their Los Angeles-area home on Sunday afternoon. They were found with lacerations consistent with knife wounds.

Their deaths have been ruled as “homicide,” with their son, Nick, being the alleged suspect. The younger Reiner has been taken into custody. A $4 million bond has been set.

Rob Reiner Was a Vocal Critic of President Trump

The filmmaker had been a vocal critic of the world leader over the years.

Reiner called out the second term of the Trump administration just two months before his death. “Make no mistake: We have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy, and democracy completely leaves us.”

He then claimed that the Trump administration was amassing the “two big things an autocrat needs.” These are “control of the media” and “military control of the streets.”

“We’re in it right now,” Reiner continued. “And we’re sliding downhill in a very, very fast way, and we have to find a way to stop it.”

Despite his warnings about the Trump administration, Reiner did have some hope for the country’s future.

“We’re looking at the election in 2026, and Donald Trump knows that in a free and fair election, he will lose,” Reiner stated. “He will lose the House, the House will flip and will become in Democratic hands. There will be committee chairs who will be able to hold meetings, and this is the last thing he wants.”