President Trump Says His ‘Own Morality’ May Limit His Global Powers

While reflecting on his presidential duties, President Trump claimed that his “own morality” may limit his global powers.

Videos by Suggest

During his recent interview with The New York Times, the outspoken world leader made it clear that his morals were limiting his potential authority over the planet.

When asked if there are any limits to his global powers, President Trump said, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

He further claimed, “I don’t need international law. I’m not looking ot hurt people.”

However, President Trump quickly admitted in the interview that his administration actually does need to adhere to international law.

“It depends what your definition of international law is,” he pointed out.

President Trump Pushes the Limits By Ordering the Arrest of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro.

The New York Times interview was published just days after President Trump ordered the U.S. military to execute an operation in Venezuela to arrest the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. military forces conducted the operation in Caracas earlier this month, which led to the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The Trump administration previously accused Maduro and Venezuelan groups of narco-terrorism. Maduro, as well as several of his top lieutenants, were charged in the U.S. federal court with narco-terrorism in 2020.

“Maduro very deliberately deployed cocaine as a weapon,” U.S. prosecutors claimed at the time.

Following Maduro’s arrest, President Trump announced that the U.S. would have temporary control of Venezuela until there is a “safe, proper, and judicious transition” in power.

“We can’t take a chance that somebody else takes over Venezuela that doesn’t have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind,” Trump stated. “We’ve had decades of that. We’re not going to let that happen. We’re there now.”

The U.S. President also shared, “And what people don’t understand, but they understand as I say this, we’re there now, but we’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place.”

Trump did not provide any details about how the U.S. is overseeing Venezuela.

Maduro and his wife now face numerous federal charges, including narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import drugs. Both have entered not guilty pleas after they were placed on the U.S.S. Iwo Jima and taken to New York for trial.





