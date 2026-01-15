president-trump-threatens-to-invoke-insurrection-act-in-minnesota-amid-growing-ice-agent-tension

As tension between protesters and ICE agents continues to grow, President Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota to end the situation.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.”

Not long after the Truth Social post was made, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz pleaded with President Trump to consider resolving the situation differently. “I am making a direct appeal to the President,” Walz wrote in a social media post. “Let’s turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are.”

He then stated, “And an appeal to Minnesotans: I know this is scary. We can – we must – speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That’s what he wants.”

Defending President Trump’s remark, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem stated that the world leader has the constitutional authori ty to invoke the Insurrection Act to end the protests against ICE agents in Minneapolis.

She further confirmed that she and Trump have discussed the Insurrection Act as an option. However, she deflected when asked what the last straw would be for Trump to invoke the act.

“This President uses all the information and intelligence that he can get,” Noem said, per the Associated Press. She then noted that Trump “makes fully informed decisions and utilizes his authorities when it’s appropriate.”

Protests in Minnesota Erupted After An ICE Agent Killed a Protester

President Trump made the Insurrection Act threat against Minnesota just one week after an ICE agent fatally shot a protester in Minneapolis.

On Jan. 7, Minneapolis resident Renee Good died when the ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, fired three times at her vehicle amid a confrontation between multiple agents and her and her wife, Rebecca.

While ICE agents were in a Minneapolis neighborhood, Rebecca had stopped her vehicle sideways on a street. This prompted ICE agents to approach her and demand that she move the car. Good’s wife stepped out of the vehicle and exchanged words with Ross.

When Ross started recording the situation with his phone, Renee was heard telling him, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

However, things took a turn when another masked ICE agent came up to the vehicle and attempted to open the door while yelling at Renee to get out. As Renee turned the vehicle’s wheels to leave, Ross fired three shots into the car. Renee was hit, and her vehicle crashed into a nearby pole.

The White House and Department of Homeland Security quickly came to the ICE agent’s defense, claiming Renee attempted to hit Ross with her vehicle. Noem and other officials later stated the ICE agent had internal bleeding due to the incident.

Multiple videos of the incident have since circulated, leading some people to agree with officials by claiming Renee attempted to hit Ross with her vehicle. In contrast, others said she had turned the wheel and was driving away from the situation.

Since the tragic incident, Ross has reportedly gone into hiding.