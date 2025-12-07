president-trump-awarded-inaugural-fifa-peace-prize

Despite missing out on the winning Nobel Peace Prize this year, President Trump was recently awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

The U.S. President attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. All three North American countries will co-host the international tournament in 2026.

Just before the draw could begin, President Trump was presented with the Peace Prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace,” Infantino stated while presenting the prize.

He then said, “Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations.”

“This is what we want from a leader – a leader that cares about the people,” Infantino stated. As he presented the award to Trump, Infantino declared, “This is your prize, this is your peace prize.”

U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 5, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Trump called receiving the FIFA Peace Prize “truly one of the greatest honors” of his life.

The world leader was presented with a certificate recognizing his efforts to “promote peace and unity around the world.”

Trump was also given a gold trophy with his name and depicting hands lifting the world globe.

Rudy Guilani’s Son Issues a Statement Praising President Trump For His FIFA Peace Prize Award

Andrew Guilani, the son of Rudy Guilani and the executive director of Trump’s White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, also issued a statement, calling the U.S. President a “consummate host.”

“Is there any other president that can handle inviting the world in and being a better host than Donald J. Trump?” Guilani wrote. “You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way, but you obtained it in an incredible way.”

He further stated, “And you can always count, Mr. President, on my support, on the support of the entire… Soccer community to help you make peace and make the world prosper.”

Trump received the FIFA Peace Prize just days after the State Department renamed the U.S. Institute of Peace in D.C. to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

“This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history,” the State Department announced. “Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come.’