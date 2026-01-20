President Trump Blames U.S. Demand of Greenland for His Nobel Peace Prize Snub

Months after he was snubbed for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump claims the U.S. demand for Greenland was the reason he didn’t receive the honor.

Videos by Suggest

Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, sent a message to President Trump on Jan. 18, making it clear where Norway stood regarding the Greenland talks. Støre also addressed Trump’s announcement of tariffs on Norway and other NATO countries that do not support the U.S. demand for Greenland.

“Dear Mr President, dear Donald – on the contact across the Atlantic – on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine – and your tariff announcement yesterday,” he wrote. “You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate – so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. We are proposing a call with you later today – with both of us or separately – give us a hint of what you prefer!”

President Trump Rants About the Nobel Peace Prize and Greenland in Text Exchange

In a response to Støre, President Trump criticized the European country for not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize. Due to the snub, he no longer feels obligated to think only of peace when it comes to the Greenland demand.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” he wrote. “Although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

President Trump further ranted about Denmark’s control over Greenland. “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” he asked. “There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding,” he alleged. “And now, NATO should do something for the United States.”

President Trump further pushed for the U.S. acquisition of Greenland. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Støre confirmed the messages and noted that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee, not by Norway. However, Trump doesn’t believe that’s the case.

Following the text message exchange, President Trump claimed that the Nobel Peace Prize didn’t actually matter to him.

“I don’t care about the Nobel Prize,” he told reporters, per The Hill. “First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize, and I appreciate that.”

Trump was referring to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who made the decision to give him her medal.