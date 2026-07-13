First Photo revealed of Mitch McConnell Amid Hospitalization

Nearly a month after he was reportedly hospitalized with a mysterious health issue, US Senator Mitch McConnell has finally resurfaced.

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The longtime politician from Kentucky took to his to share a photo of himself in a hospital chair, with his wife, Elaine Chao, sitting next to him.

While addressing his “fellow Kentuckians,” McConnell wrote, “When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth’s longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I’d keep showing up to fight for you every day. And over the past several weeks, Elaine and I have appreciated both your well wishes and your honest questions about what was keeping me away from the Senate.”

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older,” he continued. “Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it.”

McConnell then spoke about being open about his share of experiences with “physical vulnerabilities” while also revealing what led to his recent hospitalization.

“Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges,” he pointed out. “They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall, which landed me in the hospital.”

The senator then said that his doctors have confirmed he didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. He also didn’t have a heart attack or stroke, nor does he have tumors or hemorrhages.

“But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital,” McConnell said. “While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

McConnell Reveals He’s Not Returning to the Senate Floor Quite Yet

Meanwhile, McConnell confirmed that he won’t be returning to the Senate floor until he is better.

“As much as it frustrates me, this process takes time,” he pointed out. ” And on the advice of my doctors, I won’t be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet. But rest assured that, in the meantime, I’m not taking a break from the Senate business that matters to you.”

McConnell also noted, “I’ve been working closely with my legislative staff on current issues, and with my Kentucky team who help me provide timely constituent services across our Commonwealth. I’ve also been keeping in touch with my Senate colleagues on the appropriations process, midterm politics, and everything in between.”

The senator agreed that Kentuckians should expect their representatives to work hard for them, and his health is a key reason why he is retiring at the end of his term, which will be in January 2027.

“But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf,” he added. “And I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do. I’ll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible. And I’ll keep you posted on the progress of my recovery. Until then, I’m so grateful for your prayers and well wishes.

McConnell was reportedly rushed to the hospital in mid-June following an incident at his Washington, D.C., residence. Critics and supporters alike began to question his whereabouts after his staff didn’t disclose much information about the hospitalization.















