A ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Currently Expecting

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is expecting her second child with her husband, Matt Ziering.

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The actress announced the pregnancy in a Mother’s Day Instagram post before later sharing additional photos that highlighted her growing baby bump as she celebrated the next chapter for her family.

Howey revealed the news by posting a mirror selfie of herself wearing a yellow strapless dress while cradling her baby bump. “Here we grow again,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Friends, fans, and fellow actors quickly filled the comments section with messages of congratulations following the announcement.

Brianne Howey Has Been Transparent With Her Pregnancy Journey

The actress has continued documenting her pregnancy on social media in the weeks since the announcement.

In a more recent Instagram carousel, she shared new photographs that showed her enjoying the summer while proudly displaying her baby bump. The update prompted another wave of supportive comments from followers celebrating the growing family.

Howey and Ziering married in July 2021 after several years together. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in June 2023. Although the couple occasionally shares family milestones with fans, they have largely chosen to keep their daughter’s life out of the public spotlight.

The pregnancy announcement arrives during a busy period in Howey’s career. She continues to star as Georgia Miller, the charismatic and complicated mother at the center of Netflix’s hit drama Ginny & Georgia. Her performance has helped establish the series as one of the streaming platform’s most popular original shows.

The actress has also built a career beyond Ginny & Georgia, appearing in television series including The Exorcist, The Passage and Batwoman, as well as films such as Horrible Bosses 2, Plus One, Dear Santa and Kinda Pregnant.

For now, fans are celebrating Howey’s off-screen news as she prepares to welcome baby No. 2. Her recent social media updates have focused on the excitement surrounding the pregnancy, with supporters continuing to send well wishes to the actress and her family as they await their newest arrival.