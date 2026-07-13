‘Love on the Spectrum’ Star Reveals New Girlfriend After Quitting Show

Connor Tomlinson has introduced his new girlfriend to fans three months after announcing that he would not return for season five of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum.

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The reality television personality publicly announced the relationship through a collaborative Instagram Reel to “hard launch” it.

The clip begins with him relaxing on a lounge chair while holding a drink before revealing his girlfriend, Sarah, seated beside him. She leans over and kisses him.

He also clarified the status of the relationship in the comments section of the post. “Sarah and I are just boyfriend & girlfriend and for now that’s good enough for us,” Tomlinson wrote.

Friends, family members, and former castmates quickly congratulated the couple under the post. Fellow Love on the Spectrum cast member Tanner Smith commented, “I’m SO HAPPY FOR YOU, Connor!!!”

Connor Tomlinson Appeared On ‘Love on the Spectrum’ For Three Seasons

The relationship update follows a significant change in Tomlinson’s television career. In April, he announced that he would not return for the fifth season of Love on the Spectrum, ending a run that made him one of the show’s most recognizable personalities.

Viewers first watched Tomlinson’s romance with Georgie Harris develop after the pair met on a blind date during season three. Their relationship continued through season four, where cameras followed the couple as they navigated emotional challenges, including a trip to London. The relationship ultimately ended off camera.

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, Tomlinson reflected on the London trip and recalled feeling excited to visit famous landmarks, including Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, and Buckingham Palace. He said he became concerned because Harris did not appear to share the same enthusiasm for the experience.

Since their breakup, both former partners have moved forward. Harris introduced her own new boyfriend, Luke Cardon, on Instagram in April, while Tomlinson has now publicly confirmed his relationship with Sarah. His latest post signals a new chapter in his personal life as he continues life away from the Netflix dating series.