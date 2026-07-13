jessica-simpson-raises-eyebrows-with-dating-remark-amidst-relationship-with-musician

Although she is rumored to be dating former Stoop Kids bandmate Thomas Eisenhood, Jessica Simpson says she’s open to one dating trend.

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While speaking to TMZ at the Los Angeles Airport last month, the “Sweestest Sin” hitmaker was asked if she would be open to admirers sliding into her social media DMs.

Although she said yes, Simpson pointed out that she would only look at messages sent by verified users.

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. She is currently going through her divorce from Eric Johnson, whom she married in 2014, with whom she shares three children, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

The singer has been romantically linked to Eisehood since April.

“She’s happy,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s in a great place, excited for her future.”

The insider further noted that Simpson and Johnson are committed to successfully co-parenting their children.

“She and Eric are committed to being the best possible parents they could be, having a harmonious relationship and supporting their kids,” they noted.

Simpson announced the split in early 2025, noting it was a very “painful situation.”

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she shared in a statement at the time. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Simpson and Johnson Were Reportedly Still Living Together in Early 2026

A source also shared with PEOPLE in March that Simpson and Johnson were still living together in their Hidden Hills, California, residence. They were notably trying to “figure out the best path forward” following their split.

“He’s been living there,” the insider said about Johnson. “But they’re working on selling the house. The goal has been to keep everything as stable and as friendly for the kids as possible.”

The source also noted that the exes still had a great relationship and were still co-parenting. “The main goal is the kids, but they’re moving towards next steps.”

They further noted that Simpson is “focused on her kids. She’s focused on her music right now, her career, getting back to work, and that’s it.”

The exes notably first listed their home for sale in January 2025. However, the 11,000-square-foot property has been on/off the market. it was previously de-listed in January 2026. Simpson and Johnson had put the property up for sale years before their split for $22 million. However, the listing was removed in August 2024.