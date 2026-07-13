‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Set to Return to Acting After 7-Year Break

Johnny Galecki will return to acting after a seven-year break, marking his first new performance since the end of The Big Bang Theory in 2019.

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The actor announced the news on Instagram, revealing that he will portray legendary playwright Tennessee Williams in the Chicago stage production Kowalski this fall. The limited engagement will run from Sept. 19 through Oct. 25.

Galecki, 51, shared the announcement alongside an image highlighting the production and reflected on his time away from the spotlight. He explained that he spent the past several years focusing on life outside the entertainment industry before deciding the time felt right to return to the stage.

Johnny Galecki To Star In ‘Kowalski’

“For the last seven years, I’ve been fortunate enough to spend more time living than performing,” Galecki wrote. “It turns out those aren’t separate pursuits for me.”

He added that he felt honored to return to the stage in Chicago, the city where he began working as an actor, while portraying one of his literary heroes, Tennessee Williams.

The actor also discussed his decision with Variety. He credited writer Gregg Ostrin, director Colin Hanlon, and the creative team’s vision for convincing him to accept the role. Galecki said he believed the years away from acting had given him a fresh perspective that he could now bring back to his craft.

“Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando helped redefine American theater, and it has been thrilling to see audiences connect with this story,” he said.

During his hiatus, Galecki largely stepped away from public life and devoted more time to his family. He has occasionally shared photographs and updates on social media, offering fans glimpses of his life.

His return to the stage marks a new chapter in his career and reunites him with the live theater where he first developed his craft before achieving television stardom.

Galecki became a household name through his portrayal of physicist Leonard Hofstadter on CBS’s hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which aired for 12 seasons before concluding in 2019.