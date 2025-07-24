President Trump Brags About His ‘Victories’ Over ‘Fake News Media’

Days after his lawsuit against Paramount was settled, President Trump bragged about his “victories” over the “fake news media.”

In a Truth Social post, the world leader detailed how he and his team won the lawsuit. In court documents, Trump accused CBS’s 60 Minutes of editing its interview with his 2024 presidential election opponent Kamala Harris.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled the lawsuit by paying $16 million to Trump.

“We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount,” Trump stated. “Just like ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and its Corporate Owners knew that they defrauded the American People, and were desperate to settle. Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes have today paid $16 Million Dollars in settlement.”

President Trump was referring to his 2024 lawsuit against ABC. The network was ordered to pay him $15 million over inaccurate claims made by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos during his coverage of the civil case between Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll.

Elsewhere in his Truth Social post, President Trump further claimed that he and his team anticipate receiving an additional $20 million from Paramount’s soon-to-be owners, Skydance Media, through advertising, PSAs, or similar programming. The total payout is predicted to be $36 million.

“This is another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media,” President Trump also stated. “Who we are holding to account for their widespread fraud and deceit.”

He then issued a warning to other media outlets. “The Wall Street Journal, The Failing New York Times, The Washington Post, MSDNC, CNN, and all other Mainstream Media Liars, are ON NOTICE that the days of them being allowed to deceive the American People are OVER,” he added. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Trump Recently Filed a $10 Billion Lawsuit Against The Wall Street Journal and Its Owner, Rupert Murdoch

President Trump’s fake news media victory announcement comes just days after he filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, over a recent article about a 2003 birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He then claimed Murdoch “stated that he would take care of” the story.

“But, obviously, [Murdoch] did not have the power to do so,” Trump pointed out.

A spokesperson for Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, released a statement regarding the lawsuit. “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting,” the statement reads. “And will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

Epstein, a notorious sex offender, died in a New York City jail in 2019. He has been awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

President Trump, who was previously friends with Epstein, stated during the 2024 Presidential Election that he would consider releasing all files about the Epstein case. However, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced there was no Epstein “client list.” She had previously stated the client list was on her desk.

She also stated that, despite previous conspiracy theories, Epstein had committed suicide while behind bars.