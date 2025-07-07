President Trump Calls Elon Musk a ‘Train Wreck’ As the Billionaire Plans to Create a New Political Party

Unhappy with his former ally’s plans, President Trump slammed Elon Musk as a “train wreck” as the billionaire plans to create a new political party in the U.S.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” the world leader stated on his Truth Social platform. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they never succeeded in the United States.”

President Trump then criticized Musk’s plan. He noted that third political parties are “good for the creation of Complete and Total DISTRUPTION [and] CHAOS.”

“We have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!” Trump continued. “Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running ‘machine,’ that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country.”

Trump further reiterated his claim that Musk didn’t support the “Big Beautiful Bill” because it eliminated the electric vehicle (EV) mandate. Trump said the mandate would have compelled everyone to buy an EV within a “short period of time.”

“I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want – Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about – No more EV Mandate,” Trump continued. “I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had.”

Trump also said that he was surprised when Musk stated he had no issue with his stance against EV mandates.

Elon Musk Reacts to President Trump’s Truth Social Post

As President Trump’s lengthy social media post went viral, Elon Musk shared his reaction to the comments. The billionaire reposted a joke version of the “I Ain’t Reading All That” meme of the post, which included Musk’s hypothetical response to the world leader.

Following the passing of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Musk spoke out about his new political plans. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste [and] graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” he wrote on Saturday. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Musk was a key supporter of President Trump during the 2024 presidential election. He went on to serve as an advisor to Trump and oversaw the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department aimed to eliminate waste in government funding.

After he departed from the White House, Musk slammed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

This led to the fallout between Musk and Trump. Right after Trump passed the Bill, Musk criticized it again. “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!”

Musk then added that those who voted for the Bill will lose their primary next year. He vowed to make that a reality.