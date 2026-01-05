President Trump Reunites With Elon Musk For a ‘Lovely’ Dinner Months After Public Fallout

Months after their epic public fallout, President Trump and Elon Musk reunite for a “lovely” dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent post on X, Musk shared a photo of himself with the world leader and First Lady Melania Trump enjoying the meal.

“Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS,” the billionaire wrote. “2026 is going to be amazing!”

Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS.



2026 is going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/1Oq35b1PEC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

President Trump and Elon Musk have had a turbulent alliance over the past year. Following the world leader’s second inauguration, Musk was tasked to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (otherwise known as DOGE).

However, after four months, Musk announced he would be stepping down from his DOGE duties to focus on his own companies.

After his official White House departure, Musk called out Trump’s controversial Big Beautiful Bill (BBB). He alleged the spending bill added to the federal deficit.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t stand it anymore,” the billionaire declared on X at the time. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

President Trump fired back at Musk’s remarks, stating that the billionaire was frustrated by the removal of the EV mandate. “I’m very disappointed,” the president said about Musk. “Because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Trump furthered the feud by threatening to pull government contracts with Musk.

Musk responded to Trump’s comments by declaring, “Whatever.”

The billionaire then slammed Trump by declaring in a since-deleted post that he was on the infamous Jeffrey Epstein list.

Elon Musk’s Dinner With President Trump Occurred Just Weeks After the World Leader’s Administration Confirmed DOGE Was Shut Down

The unexpected dinner came a little over a month after the Trump administration stated that Musk’s former brainchild agency, DOGE, no longer existed. DOGE was initially set to close in mid-2026.

The director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Scott Kupor, previously told Reuters that the government department was no longer a “centralized agency.”

When asked about the agency’s status, Kupors stated, “That doesn’t exist.”

He later clarified his remark, claiming that the media outlet did some “good editing” to “spice” his comments and create a “grabbing headline.”

“The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS,” he wrote. “But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with @USOPM and @WHOMB will institutionalize them!”



