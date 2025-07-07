Elon Musk Reacts to the Latest FBI Report About the Epstein Files

Just after reports revealed that the Department of Justice and the FBI would conclude Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, Elon Musk publicly shared his reaction to the news.

Axios reported over the weekend that President Trump’s Department of Justice and FBI will be releasing a video, both in raw and “enhanced” versions, that is said to indicate that no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was being held the night he died in 2019. Epstein was being held at the jail after being charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

The video is also set to show the medical examiner’s findings that show Epstein died by suicide. The findings will contradict the long-running conspiracy theories about Epstein’s activities and his death in prison.

Numerous Epstein conspiracy theories were previously pushed by Trump’s FBI director, Kash Patel, and FBI deputy director Dan Bongino. Both men have since walked back their previous theories about Epstein, stating that the late millionaire died by suicide.

The Department of Justice and the FBI have concluded that no one involved in the Epstein case will be charged. However, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and notorious associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking and other related offenses.

Elon Musk Unleashes About the DOJ and FBI Epstein Files Conclusions

Not happy about the Department of Justice and FBI’s latest findings in the Epstein Files, Elon Musk publicly reacts on X (formerly Twitter).

“So… um… then what is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison for?” Musk asked in one post. “Stuff like this does not improve people’s faith in the government.”

He then posted a meme and wrote in another post, “This is the last straw.”

He also posted, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.” The post featured a number photo, which read “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrested Counter.”

A X user stated, “I think if there were any evidence either side could use against the other, it would be plastered all over everything.” To which Musk replied, “Unless both sides were guilty.”

Musk previously called out President Trump as being among those on the alleged Epstein list. Although he was a key Trump supporter during the 2024 Presidential Elections, he turned on the president over the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

During the initial fallout between him and Trump, Musk accused Trump of being in the Epstein files. “[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they haven’t been pubic. Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

The billionaire ultimately deleted the post. He recently stated that he regretted some of the posts he had made about Trump.