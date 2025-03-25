President Trump Demands ‘Purposefully Distorted’ Photo of Him Be Removed From Colorado Capitol

Making his feelings known, President Donald Trump had some thoughts about a “purposefully distorted” photo of him that has been hanging in the Colorado Capitol since 2019.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Truth Social over the weekend, the world leader spoke out against the oil painting, which was done by artist Sarah Boardman. “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves,” Trump wrote. “But the one in Colorado, in the state Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

Photo by Donald Trump/Truth Social

President Trump then pointed out that the oil painting artist also did a painting of President Obama. “He looks wonderful,” Trump said about Obama. “But the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event.”

“In any case, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one,” President Trump continued. “But many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!”

He also wrote, “I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

Trump then posted photos of himself as examples of potential “replacements” for the portrait.

Colorado House Republicans Request the Oil Painting of President Trump Be Taken Down and Replaced

In a statement to the AP News, Colorado House Democrats revealed the painting of President Trump would be taken down. This is at the request of Republican leaders in the Legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, a Republican, requested that the President Trump portrait be taken down. He wants it replaced by one “that depicts his contemporary likeness.”

Lundeen also noted in his request that Grover Cleveland, whose presidential terms were also separated like President Trump’s, had a portrait from his second term.

“If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them,” the Democrats shared.

The Colorado Republicans raised more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe to commission the portrait. It was further reported that portraits are not the purview of the Colorado governor’s office. Instead, the Colorado Building Advisory Committee approves of them.

The portraits up to and including President Jimmy Carter were donated as a collection. The other portraits were donated by the state’s political parties or through outside fundraising efforts.