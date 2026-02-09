President Trump Calls Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘Absolutely Terrible’ in Social Media Rant

Although he wasn’t present for Super Bowl LX, President Trump had some thoughts about Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

Immediately after the halftime show, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and called the performance “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst ever.”

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump ranted. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.:

Continuing to slam Bad Bunny, Trump wrote, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

Along with criticizing the halftime show, Trump had some thoughts about the NFL calls and new rules. “And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule,” he added. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Among the songs Bad Bunny sang during his performance were “Tití Me Preguntó,” EoO,” “NUEVAYoL,” and “DTMF.”

Special performers were Lady Gaga and fellow Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

White House Press Secretary Said President Trump Would Be Watching Turning Point USA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’

Right before the Super Bowl, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump was going to watch Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” instead of the NFL’s halftime show.

“I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that,” she said, per Fox News.

Meanwhile, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the league’s decision to select Bad Bunny to perform.

“Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons we chose him,” he said. “But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that, and I think artists in the past have done that.”

Goodell then added, “I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”