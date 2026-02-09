What the NFL Commissioner Said About Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Days before Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared his thoughts about the performance.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl Party, Goodell said he believed in Bad Bunny and stood by the NFL’s decision to have the Puerto Rican rapper headline the halftime show.

“One thing I know Bad Bunny can do is that he can all make us tap our feet and shake our booties,” the longtime NFL commissioner said. ” I want him to go out there and unite people with music. Music we can all dance to it and enjoy. So, I’m looking forward to the performance. I’m not worried about the politics.”

He then pointed out, “I’m not worried about any statements. Just have a good time and do what you’re supposed to do, uniting the world around something that is eternal. Music is the heartbeat of the world.”

Goodell had also made similar comments about Bad Bunny following the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“Listen, Bad Bunny is — and I think that was demonstrated last night – one of the great artists in the world,” he said, per Desert News. “And that’s one of the reasons we chose him.”

He further shared, “But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and that this platform is used to unite people, and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that. And I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”

The NFL Commissioner’s Reaction to Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Following the halftime show, Goodell was all smiles, seemingly confirming he was happy with Bad Bunny’s performance.

In a post on X, the NFL shared a video of Goodell and Bad Bunny embracing after the show.

“Commissioner Goodell [and] Bad Bunny share a moment after his performance,” the video reads.

“Commish 🤝 Benito,” the NFL also wrote in the captions.

NFL fans responded to the post.

“Great half-time show! Loved Green Day too!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “It was a beautiful show of energy, enthusiasm, and community by the world’s biggest artist at the present (per Spotify streams). Younger generations and others who would have not watched took in a show which featured a celebration of the Americas.”