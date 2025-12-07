President Trump Calls ‘Affordability’ a ‘Democrat Scam’ and ‘Con Job’

Although he spent the majority of his 2024 presidential campaign promising to help reduce the cost of living for Americans, President Trump is now referring to the word “affordability” as a “Democrat scam” and “con job.

Fortune reported that during a meeting with his cabinet last week, President Trump lashed out about “affordability” and what it really means to him.

“The word ‘affordability’ is a con job by the Democrats,” he stated. “The word ‘affordability’ is a Democrat scam.”

A recent Politico poll found that 37% of Americans who voted for Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election believe the cost of living is higher than ever. However, 34% of Trump voters have stated that while the cost of living is bad, they had struggled worse in other times.

Meanwhile, 57% of Trump voters in the poll blamed former President Biden for the economic woes. Despite the finger-pointing, 25% of Trump voters wholly or partially blame him for the higher prices.

The White House has also blamed Biden, claiming President Trump inherited an “inflationary economy” from his predecessor. Officials have noted that the cost of some items has decreased since Trump was sworn in earlier this year.

As part of his 2024 campaign promises, President Trump pledged to “rapidly drive prices down” starting on Day 1 of his second term in office.

President Trump Calls Out Joe Biden for the ‘Affordability Crisis’

Despite his stance on the word “affordability,” President Trump continuously blames Joe Biden for the “affordability crisis” Americans are currently facing.

Calling out Fox & Friends’ recent guest Peter Schiff for his recent analysis, Trump wrote, “Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction. He thinks prices are going up when, in fact, they are coming substantially down. Gasoline hit $1.99 a gallon yesterday, in certain states, and is down BIG since [former President] Biden.”

Continuing to rant about Schiff’s analysis, Trump wrote, “Other prices are almost all down. Biden caused the AFFORDABILITY CRISIS, I’M FIXING IT, along with everything else!” he continued. “Much of it, like the Border, is already fixed. Check out the ‘booker’ who put this jerk on!”

The U.S. President also referred to Schiff as a “Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong.”