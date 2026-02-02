president-trump-announces-plans-to-shutdown-the-trump-kennedy-center-following-the-name-change

Nearly two months after the Kennedy Center was renamed to the Donald Trump John F. Kennedy Center, President Trump announced he is temporarily shutting down the center’s entertainment operations.

The world leader took to his Truth Social platform to announce the news.

“I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World,” President Trump observed. “In other words, if we don’t close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!”

President Trump then announced the Kennedy Center would close for two years.

“The Trump Kennedy Center will close on July 4th, 2026, in honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country,” he explained. “Whereupon we will simultaneously begin Construction of the new and spectacular Entertainment Complex. Financing is completed and fully in place!”

President Trump called the Kennedy Center’s closure an “important decision” that was “based on input from many Highly Respected Experts.”

In late December, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the Kennedy Center board voted unanimously to change the center’s name. Both she and the president have repeatedly claimed that the world leader had financially rescued the building. However, it was reported that since President Trump took over the center and replaced the board with his loyalists, the center’s ticket sales have plummeted.

Several music artists and groups also canceled their performances after the name change was announced.

Kennedy Family Members Blast President Trump For His Reasons to Temporarily Close the Kennedy Center

Kennedy family members Maria Shriver and Jack Schlossberg quickly spoke out about the Kennedy Center closure.

“Translation: It has been brought to my attention that due to the name change (but nobody’s telling me it’s due to the name change), but it’s been brought to my attention that entertainers are canceling left and right,” Shriver wrote. “And I have determined that since the name change, no one wants to perform there any longer.”

Continuing the “translation,” Shriver shared, “I’ve determined that due to this change in schedule, it’s best for me to close this center down and rebuild a new center that will bear my name, which will surely get everybody to stop talking about the fact that everybody’s canceling… right?”

Meanwhile, Schlossberg, the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, also shared his thoughts.

“Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself. He can change the name, shut the doors demolish the building. He can try to kill JFK,” Schlossberg wrote. “But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for.”

He tagged President Trump and his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in the post.

Schlossberg is currently running for Congress, hoping to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District. He previously stated that the renaming may be related to his campaign.

“Microphones were muted and the board meeting and vote NOT unanimous,” he wrote. “I’m told Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK. Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat.”