President Donald Trump Names One Thing His Wife Melania Doesn’t Like About Him

After more than 20 years of marriage, President Donald Trump names one thing his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, doesn’t like about him.

While speaking to House Republicans at a GOP retreat on Tuesday, the world leader admitted that Melania isn’t a fan of his dancing.

“She hates when I dance,” he declared. “She’s a very classy person.”

President Trump then recalled that Melania called the dancing “so unpresidential,” to which he pointed out, “I said, ‘But I did become president” as the audience laughed.

“She actually said, ‘Could you imagine FDR dancing?'” Trump continued, referring to Franklin D. Roosevelt. “And I said, there’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know. Because [Roosevelt] was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat. The attack by Japan. He was quite elegant, but he wouldn’t be doing this, but nor would too many others.”

President Trump’s signature dance has been imitated during numerous events, including at NFL games and concerts. He continuously performed the moves while on the 2024 Presidential Election campaign trail, while the Village People’s “YMCA” played.

However, President Trump admitted that his reasoning for the dance didn’t change Melania’s mind. “The dance they really like,” he recalled telling her. “She said, ‘They don’t like it. They’re just being nice to you.'”

Despite his wife’s disapproval, Trump said the dancing isn’t stopping anytime soon. “I said, ‘That’s not right,'” he noted. The place goes crazy. They’re screaming, ‘Dance!'”

President Trump Claims Ousted Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro Imitated His Signature Dance Moves

While continuing to speak to House Republicans about his dancing, President Trump claimed that ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro imitated his signature dance moves weeks before his arrest by U.S. military forces.

“He gets up, and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit,” Trump stated. “But he’s a violent guy. He’s killed millions of people.”

Trump further stated that Maduro has tortured people and even had a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas that is being closed.

Sources previously shared that Maduro’s “regular public dancing and other displays of nonchalance” led the Trump administration to believe he wasn’t taking their threats towards him seriously.

Maduro and his wife, Cilla Flores, were arrested by U.S. military forces while they were sleeping in Caracas. They were both transported to the U.S. Maduro, as well as 14 current and former Venezuelan officials, have been charged with narco-terrorism, corruption, and drug trafficking.

Maduro has denied all allegations.