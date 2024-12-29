Pregnant Woman Stabbed 14 Times by Pizza Delivery Driver Over $2 Tip

A pregnant woman is lucky to be alive after she was allegedly stabbed 14 times by a pizza delivery driver over a $2 tip.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee, Florida. Responding officers discovered the pregnant woman with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Amid the investigation into the stabbing, detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit identified Brianna Alvelo as the suspect.

“It was discovered that the victim had ordered pizza from a local restaurant earlier in the evening, and Alvelo became upset about the tip she had received,” law enforcement officials revealed. “Alvelo later returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room. Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of the victims.”

Along with the stabbing, items from the hotel room were also taken. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the offenses of Home Invasion with a firearm, Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault violations.

Alvelo was arrested on Monday, Dec. 23, and was booked in the Osceola County Jail without bond.

“This was an isolated incident at this address, and the matter remains under investigation,” officials added. “The male suspect has not been identified at this time.”

The sheriff’s office is currently seeking information about the male suspect.

An Affidavit Reveals the Name of the Victim and the Injuries She Sustained During the Attack

ABC News reported that the pregnant woman who was stabbed over a $2 pizza delivery tip was identified as Melinda Irizarry.

The affidavit of the incident revealed that she was stabbed more than a dozen times in the chest, arms, legs, and abdomen. She also suffered a ruptured lung.

Irizarry was staying at the hotel with her boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter when they ordered the pizza. The order cost around $33.

Following the tip incident, the suspects forced their way into the trio’s hotel room. They ordered Irizarry’s boyfriend to go into the bathroom.

Alvelo then pulled out a knife and started going through the family’s belongings.

Irizarry revealed that at some point, she shielded her daughter and was struck in the back. She then “threw her daughter onto the bed and attempted to pick up her phone.”

The victim went on to allege that Alvelo smashed her phone and struck her multiple times with the knife. Alvelo and the unidentified male suspect then left the motel room.