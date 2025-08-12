Pregnant Ohio Woman Found Stuffed In Storage Tote, Allegedly Spent Days Dead In Suspect’s Shower

An Ohio pregnant woman, Brittany Fuhr-Storms, 28, was found dead inside a storage tote. Two men have been arrested in connection with her death, with her allegedly spending four days in the shower after she fatally overdosed.

As reported by Law & Crime, citing a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office press conference, Fuhr-Storms’ body was found on Sunday, August 3. The body was found “wrapped in towels and a tarp,” stuffed in a discarded storage tote that had been screwed shut.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Bruner described the tote as a container where “you would keep large items in.”

Heartbreakingly, an autopsy determined that the 28-year-old woman was pregnant at the time.

Suspects Arrested

Police located Fuhr-Storm’s last known address and executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in Middletown, Ohio. James Rothenbusch and Rick Sheppard were arrested on August 5. While investigating the house for narcotics, police allegedly found items related to the death investigation as well.

In addition, police revealed during the press conference that fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were allegedly seized during the search.

During an interview, Sheppard allegedly told police that Fuhr-Storms had overdosed. Her body was kept in a shower for four days before both men, who knew she was pregnant, attempted to dispose of the body, police alleged.

Currently, police consider Fuhr-Storm’s death suspicious. Furthermore, her cause of death was listed as undetermined.

“The fact of the matter is, these gentlemen have some guys in custody that were there at the time she died. That’s a problem,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said. “They don’t have any 911 calls, they don’t have anybody going for help. That’s an issue.”

James Rothenbusch was charged with corrupting another with drugs/specific to a pregnant woman, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, drug trafficking, drug possession, failure to report a crime or death, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Rick Sheppard was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He and Rothenbusch will appear in court on August 13.

A GoFundMe was set up to cover the memorial for Brittany Fuhr-Storms. The fundraiser called her “very loved by her family,” and her unborn baby “beautiful.”