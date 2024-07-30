pregnant-hailey-bieber-all-smiles-with-husband-justin-in-adorable-video

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they were expecting in an Instagram post on May 9. Both celebs will be first-time parents. Which is pretty exciting news all in itself. And the soon-to-be parents can barely contain their joy.

On July 29, Justin posted an Instagram video of him and Hailey, cradling their baby bump. At the end of the video, Justin partially lifts part of his beau’s outfit so fans can catch a glimpse of her belly.

And the couple are just beaming with joy throughout the entire sequence…

Justin & Hailey Bieber Kept Pregnancy News on DL

The pregnancy announcement was pretty sudden to the general public. And that was by design. One source told PEOPLE they were very stern about keeping the news on the hush until they were ready to share.

“When they found out that Hailey was pregnant, it was just the best day for them. They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out,” the source said.

“They shared with family and close friends early on. It was important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy it for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed though. They asked their friends to not share until they were ready to announce.”

But even though she and Justin were adamant about keeping the baby a secret, Hailey admits that it was hard for her to do. She had FOMO of not being able to enjoy her pregnancy outwardly.

“I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good,” she said.

“I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Hailey also noted that one of the reasons she was able to keep things quiet for so long is that she did not start showing until the end of her second trimester.

“I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff,” she shared.