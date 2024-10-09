Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Video of ‘Visible’ Kicks From Baby Girl



With her due date just months away, the pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares her excitement by posting a video of “visible kicks” from her baby girl.

“Kicks are getting stronger and are now visible at 24 weeks +5 days,” Blanchard wrote on the video with a pink heart emoji. She also captioned the reel with, “Her adorable morning kicks.”

While Gyspy Rose was rubbing her belly, the baby can be seen kicking and moving around.

Gyspy Rose’s followers quickly responded to the post, with many praising the adorable video. “Nothing better than feeling those kicks,” one follower wrote.

Another follower wrote, “Isn’t it the most amazing feeling when the baby kicks like that?”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she was pregnant in early July, not long after she confirmed her relationship with Ken Urker, whom she was previously engaged to while she was in prison. The couple announced in August they are having a baby girl.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently shared a photo of her with a matching mother-daughter sweatshirt.

After announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy Rose opened up about welcoming the baby amid her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson. The former spouses called it quits this past spring after less than two years of marriage.

“I’m going through a divorce,” she told PEOPLE in July. “Timing is not was not where we wanted it to be. However, this is a blessing and I take it in stride and move forward with it and I couldn’t be happier. It’s kind of, like, wrong timing, but it’s a blessing. So we’re happy.”

The baby is expected in early 2025.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claps Back at Troll Claiming Her Pregnancy Is Fake

With her pregnancy comes some heavy criticism from internet trolls. Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently clapped back at some trolls claiming that her pregnancy is fake.

“The haters will say this is AI,” Gypsy Rose declared in her Sept. 18 post, per TV Insider. She then added, “23 weeks” with a red love heart emoji.

She edited the post’s caption and turned off the comments. Troll comments continue to plague the former inmate’s social media posts. Even in her visible kicks post, the trolls were quick to question whether it was a video of her or not.

“Is this even you? So where is your scar from your feeding tube?” one troll asked.

A fellow critic then wrote, “Ain’t no way this is who. Who done took this video for you. This [is a] shame to all these women who can’t have children.”