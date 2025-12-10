‘Powerful’ Singer With Decades-Long Career Dies of Cancer: Sharon Lewis Was 73

It has been reported that the powerful singer Sharon Lewis has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 73, but has left a mighty legacy that is ageless.

Videos by Suggest

Keys And Chords have reported that the beloved blues vocalist passed away on November 28. She was struggling with what has only been described as a “long battle with cancer,” which lasted for around two decades.

Not much has been revealed about her passing, but the outlet shared her family has requested privacy as they “navigate this difficult time.” It’s unclear if the family had any official contact with the outlet.

We do know that Sharon Lewis was born in Fort Worth, Texas. She first took to the stage in 1993 with a blues/rock band The Gun. Her first performance was to her friends and family.

She made quite a name for herself since her humble beginnings in the Chicago blues scene. Lewis has performed in The Chicago Blues Festival twice, and hit other incredible blues events.

In 2005, the singer formed her own band, Texas Fire, with whom she released an album in 2011, The Real Deal.

Sharon Lewis’ career has mostly involved live performances and enthralling blues lovers by her powerful voice.

Her first major tour happened in 1998, only a few years after her career really began, where she hit Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, France, Holland and Belgium alongside The Next Generation Band.

Fans Distraught After Sharon Lewis’ Passing

A Facebook user made a post to confirm and lament her death. It is unclear how this user was connected to Sharon Lewis.

“Confirming the sad news that Sharon Lewis passed away made me very sad, although her musical legacy will live on through her recordings. Fly high and happy!!!

Much love to her family,” she wrote. The text was translated from Spanish to English using the Google Translate service.

“Very sad news. A great artist and a great person,” commented another sad fan.

Delmark Records also reported on Sharon Lewis’ death, where they lovingly wrote, “Sharon was more than a remarkable singer she was a force of nature. Even in her toughest moments, her spirit burned bright. Her legacy will continue to inspire musicians and fans for generations.”