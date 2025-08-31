‘Power Rangers’ Fan Favorite and Wife Welcome Fourth Baby

A beloved Power Rangers actor just morphed into a dad of four.

Jason Faunt, star of Power Rangers Time Force, has welcomed his fourth child and second with his wife, Angela Lin-Faunt.

On July 5, Faunt announced on Instagram that Gage Patrick Faunt was born on June 28. He shared adorable videos of baby Faunt and the family—plenty of smiles all around.

Of course, several Power Rangers alums chimed in with congratulations.

“I love him!!” Faunt’s Time Force co-star Deborah Estelle Phillips wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Congratulations, guys, so happy for you,” Blue Power Ranger actor Blake Foster added. “Can’t wait to meet the newest member of the family. He is spectacular,” Pink Power Ranger Catherine Sutherland chimed in.

‘Power Rangers’ Star Reveals Unique Origin of His New Baby’s Name

“Mom is doing amazing, and we’re excited to bring my first son into the world!” Faunt gushed to PEOPLE.

The actor also shared that he named his son after a character from a classic Stephen King horror novel, saying, “Having had three daughters prior to this and always having in the back of my mind that my son would be named ‘Gage,’ I was over the moon to find out that my wife was pregnant with our baby boy and my Pet Semetary dreams would be coming to life after all.”

Faunt is also the father of Makayla and Kiera, from his marriage to ex-wife Stephanie Faunt, and daughter Meiomi, born in 2024 with Lin-Faunt. Gage weighed 10 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 22 inches at birth. Faunt shared, “He was a BIG boy – the nurses said it was the biggest baby they have seen in their entire time working at the hospital.”

The proud power-papa announced on Christmas that he and Lin-Faunt are expecting. Sharing photos with Meiomi and showing Lin-Faunt’s baby bump, Faunt wrote, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours… And look what Santa brought us this year, another baby Faunt is on the way!”

Jason Faunt played the Red Ranger, Wesley “Wes” Collins, and his descendant Alex Drake in Power Rangers Time Force. He returned as Wes in Power Rangers Wild Force for a crossover episode and the 10th-anniversary special featuring all past Red Rangers. Faunt also appeared in the 20th-anniversary special (Super Megaforce) in 2014 and the 25th-anniversary special (Super Ninja Steel) in 2018.