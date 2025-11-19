Potential Suspect Emerges In Death Of Cheerleader On Carnival Cruise: Report

Major new details have surfaced in the death of a Florida cheerleader on a Carnival Cruise. Reportedly, authorities have zeroed in on a potential suspect.

Federal authorities may be investigating one of the stepsiblings of 18-year-old Anna Kepner. A maid found the Florida teen’s lifeless body stuffed under a bed on the Carnival Cruise. Kepner had been on a six-day cruise with her family on the Carnival Horizon.

Kepner’s stepmom, Shauntel Hudson, issued an emergency motion on Monday. She requested additional time to respond to filings related to her divorce from her ex-husband. The motion cited an ongoing FBI investigation.

“Currently there is an investigation being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (F.B.I.) arising out of the sudden death of eighteen-year-old Anna Kepner,” the filing states. Hudson and her children had been on the cruise with Anna and her father.

The motion suggests the FBI may bring charges against one of Hudson’s children.

“The respondent has been advised through discussions with the FBI investigators and her attorneys, that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action,” the filing also continued, according to ABC News.

Cheerleader Dies On Carnival Cruise

Hudson had recently married Kepner’s father and has three children from her previous marriage. At this time, the FBI hasn’t commented on a suspect in the case. So we should take this report with a certain grain of salt.

Meanwhile, the family mourned the loss of the cheerleader aboard the Carnival Cruise.

“The outgoing, adventurous teen lived every day with her whole heart, and was “thoughtful, nurturing, and always thinking of others,” her obituary reads. “She was also incredibly determined and hardworking; reliable, responsible, and always willing to help.”

The obituary continued, “She loved her siblings deeply and made sure they always felt it whether it be taking them to the park, Halloween Horror Nights, or just out for fun, because that’s who she was: thoughtful, nurturing, and always thinking of others. She had a big, beautiful heart, often sending random ‘I love you’ messages or little gestures that made someone’s day. Anna loved kids, dolphins, butterflies, arts and crafts, and doing puzzles with her Memaw. She had the best ‘blonde moments,’ the kind that made everyone laugh. And her famous ‘I gotta poop’ joke will be one her family never forgets. Whoever’s house was closest got the surprise visit!”