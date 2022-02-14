The Post Office Sells Crop Tops–Yes, We’re Being Serious

Everybody’s got merch these days–from your favorite coffee shop to your favorite YouTuber. Gone are the days of only repping your favorite sports team or college. Now, you can advertise your own personal tastes, favorite brands, and hotspots.

But, did you know that the merch trend is so common that the Post Office has gotten in on the action? Yes, it’s true. From throw blankets to beach towels to clothing, the merch line from the postal service has it all. They even have crop tops.

Post Office Clothing

Do you have a love of written correspondence sent via snail mail? If so, you can shout your love for the United States Postal Service from the rooftops with clothing and novelty items from the post office merch line.

(United States Postal Service)

For the person in your life who loves express and priority mail, there are both long-sleeve and short-sleeved tees that feature those blue and red eagle logos. There’s even a limited edition priority mail long-sleeved tee from Fred Segal that celebrates the post office’s rich history with vintage logos and stamp artwork.

Looking for a good Halloween costume for your kids? You’re in luck, because there are mail carrier costumes for both boys and girls. They include a shirt with the post office logo, pants, hat, and a mail bag. There’s even a dog costume that is too cute for words. It features a cap with the post office logo, a shirt with attached arms, and a tiny box marked priority mail.

(United States Postal Service)

Overall, the post office merch line features 27 different clothing items. With the pièce de résistance being the Envelope Crop Top Long-Sleeved Shirt. Available in sizes small to x-large, you can add this “trendy” piece to your wardrobe for just $19.95.

Why Is The Post Office Selling Merch?

According to the New York Times, the post office merch line came out in 2020 to help with the agency’s financial troubles. Buying a shirt, a tote bag, or a stamp yearbook from the special line helps support the USPS since Congress has essentially crippled them financially due to rules and regulations.

Selling crop tops and other fun items is the post office’s way of raising some extra cash so they can keep going. And after perusing their line of products. I’ve got to say, I’m in. I can’t wait until my vintage Mr. Zip tee in charcoal gray arrives at my front door. Which is now scheduled to arrive next Tuesday via the US postal service.

