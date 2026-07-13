Comedian Mocks Senator Lindsey Graham Following His Sudden Death at 71

Never one to hold back her true thoughts, famed comedian Margaret Cho publicly mocked South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham following his sudden death.

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In a recent TikTok video, Cho mocked the longtime Republican politician. “Bye Lindsey, bye Lindsey Graham. From the closet to the coffin, real seamless. Real seamless.”

The comedian was referring to years-long speculation that Graham was gay because he never married.

Cho went on to question if fellow Republican senator Mitch McConnell had also passed away after a health issue last month. “Bye, girl,” she wrote, referencing Graham. “So, it’s Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham… It does happen in threes. Hope.”

Graham’s staff confirmed that he passed away on Saturday following a sudden health issue. He was 71 years old.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement reads. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

The late senator’s communication director, Taylor Reidy, shared preliminary findings regarding his cause of death.

“The preliminary examination findings were: Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease,” she posted. “The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized, and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death.”

McConnell Resurfaces After Graham’s Death Was Announced

Hours after Graham’s death was announced, McConnell resurfaced with a photo of himself next to his wife, Elaine Chao.

“When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth’s longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I’d keep showing up to fight for you every day.,” he wrote. “And over the past several weeks, Elaine and I have appreciated both your well wishes and your honest questions about what was keeping me away from the Senate.”

He further revealed why he was hospitalized. “Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall, which landed me in the hospital.”

McConnell noted he was “briefly unconscious” and was taken to the hospital. “While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

He has been recovering since. McConnell added he’s not quite ready to return to the Senate floor but will be soon.

The senator is serving his final term. He has been in the Senate since 1985.