MGK Rips Into Conor McGregor After UFC 329 Fight

MGK seemingly reignited his long-running feud with Conor McGregor following the Irish fighter’s lackluster UFC 329 fight.

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In a recent Instagram post, the musician took a swipe at McGregor by sharing a photo of their 2021 MTV Music Awards altercation and snapshots from UFC 329.

“Knees weak of old age the real conor can’t stand up,” MGK declared in the post’s caption with a clown emoji. He also tagged McGregor.

MGK double-downed on his comment in a follow-up post. “I’m aware I did a post yesterday, and I should probably apologize for absolutely nothing, homie,” he stated. “F— this dude. That’s how beef works. We don’t like each other.”

He then took another swipe at McGregor, stating that they are both aging differently despite only one year separating them. The musician did a little dance to prove his knees are fine.

McGregor’s highly anticipated comeback match against Max Holloway had a less-than-stellar finish, with it lasting less than 90 seconds.

The MMA fighter took to X and revealed that his leg was injured.

“My head gasket is gone. Destroyed,” he explained. “I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere.”



McGregor also wrote, “I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.”

However, the MMA fighter shared in an update that the match wasn’t his last.

“I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened,” he shared. “The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place.”

McGregor Revealed What Led to His and MGK’s 2021 Altercation

The MMA fighter previously spoke about what led to the infamous altercation between him and MGK during the 2021 MTV Music Awards.

McGregor recalled approaching MGK’s then-partner, Megan Fox, at the event, which prompted MGK to make a comment that set the fighter off.

“I’m at the VMAs. I walk out of the car. I’ve got the whiskey glass,” McGregor explained. “I’ve got the gold cane. I’m only after the fresh break of my leg. I go, ‘Megan [Fox], how are you, darling?’ You’re always at the fights. I know you before I know that tick.”

The fighter then said, “And he says, ‘We don’t f— with you’. I said, ‘You don’t f— with me? You were ringside at the fight two days ago. And he’s lucky he didn’t get his face broke badly there. If you’re ringside and you’re afforded that opportunity. I just found it a bit distasteful.”



