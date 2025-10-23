Post Malone Smacked With $10 Million Lawsuit

Post Malone has been sued by his former limo driver for not being compensated for a cameo he provided for a music video five years ago.

You might remember the music video for the single “Tommy Lee” by Tyla Yaweh ft. Post Malone. Well, the rappers weren’t (m)alone when recording. The limo driver who is prominently featured in the video wasn’t just an actor; he was Posty’s real limo driver at the time.

Deuel believed they’d compensate him for his role. That wasn’t the case, however.

The Daily Mail reported on the lawsuit after obtaining the legal documents.

He filed the suit on October 17 in Utah. Deuel is looking for $2.5 million in principal damages, $7.5 million in punitive damages, and at least $25,000 for attorney fees. He has requested a trial by jury.

Limo Driver Says His Role Was “Crucial” For The Music Video

The suit emphasized his importance in the music video. It also elaborated on how he feels deceived about receiving compensation for the role.

Deuel says he drove the rappers to a ranch for a shoot. Once he got there, they asked him to take part in the video. Apparently, the musicians told him they’d take care of him. This made him believe they’d pay him, however.

The suit urged that Deuel’s presence was “crucial.”

“Absent Mr. Deuel’s presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts riding ATVs in a dirt field,” the suit says.

Deuel did not “give his consent and was never compensated for the use of his name, image and/or likeness, and ultimately the commercial use of his artistic performance in the Tommy Lee music video production by any Defendant.”

Since the music video, Deuel has reached out many times to resolve the matter. But now he wants the courts to handle it.

“Defendants exploited and appropriated Mr. Deuel’s name, image, or likeness for their commercial gain without his consent or approval.”