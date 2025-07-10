post-malone-falls-off-stage-during-concert

Post Malone has become the latest musician to experience a mid-performance blunder after he fell off the stage.

The incident occurred while the rapper/singer was performing at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, last month. As he was singing his hit song “Pour Me A Drink,” he walked to the end of the stage to toast with fans with his red solo cup.

However, as he headed towards the end of the stage, Post Malone stumbled and fell into the crowd.

The whole ordeal was recorded and also posted on TikTok by a fan in the audience. “I bet he didn’t spill a drop either,” the fan wrote in the post’s caption.

Other Post Malone fans took to the video’s comment section to share their thoughts about the ordeal.

“I was wondering why he was limping!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan then stated, “So glad no one got hurt, especially Mr. Malone and anyone in the crowd.”

Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, Others Have Experienced On-Stage Falls

Post Malone’s on-stage blunder occurred less than a year after Olivia Rodrigo fell during one of her Guts tour performances.

While performing at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Rodrigo left fans in shock when she unexpectedly fell through a hole in the stage. Luckily, she was able to grab the edge of the stage and pull herself back up without any issues.

“Oh my God! That was fun, I’m okay! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, okay… where was I?” she declared.

Not long after Rodrigo’s tumble, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin fell through an on-stage trap door during one of his 2024 shows.

“That’s not planned!” the singer declared after the fall. He then joked, “Holy s—, that was nearly a YouTube moment!”

Martin also thanked the crew members for assisting him.

Along with Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, and Chris Martin, other musicians who have experienced on-stage blunders are Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Blake Shelton.