These Heat Waves Are No Joke, But These Best Selling Portable Air Conditioners Might Offer Some Relief

Record-setting heat waves have been hitting all over the country in recent months, with the Pacific Northwest recently experiencing a bad bout of triple-digit temps.

For people like myself who are used to living in the muggy, heavy heat of the Mississippi Delta region, air conditioning is non-negotiable. But for areas of the US that aren’t used to experiencing such high temperatures, A/C is far less common.

When temperatures soar above 100º F for days on end, the last place you want to be is inside without A/C. HVAC installation is a pricey, lengthy process and might not be a viable option for some. Window units are easier to install, but they can still get expensive. Plus, their limited reach will inevitably bring everyone to the same room.

A portable air conditioner can be a good option for your heatwave woes. According to a Suggest editor currently living in northern California, you should opt for a unit with a window vent over a water-based one. Here are some of the best-selling options currently available on Amazon.

LG Portable Air Conditioner $399 Shop Now at Amazon Cools rooms up to 300 sq. ft.

3-in-1 Operation: Cool, Fan, and Dry Mode

Auto swing air vent

2 cooling and fan speeds

Single hose system

56.4 poounds

1-year limited warranty

LG’s Portable Air Conditioner features a window vent like our editor suggests and is available with cooling and heating capabilities. This particular model can cool rooms up to 300 square feet, making small spaces like bedrooms and offices livable again. It also features two cooling and fan speeds for additional customization.

Many customers rave about the unit’s icy cooling power and lack of water buildup. However, others complained of bulkiness and noise. LG’s unit is roughly 13x17x27 inches, which should fit most spaces. But if you’re incredibly tight on floor space, you might want to measure your living area before ordering. Others mentioned the unit’s sound output seemed high. But as one reviewer put it, “I’d rather have the noise than the heat.”

Black and Decker offer a similarly sized unit that can cool an additional 150 square feet. This unit is also slightly lighter than LG’s model, weighing only 50 pounds as opposed to 56. Many happy customers noted the durability of Black and Decker’s model after multiple years of regular use.

Like the LG model, many customers complained about the noise. The unit’s two rotary fans and ball bearing compressor are to blame, but one customer noted that it “doesn’t seem to interfere with phone calls or voice chats.” This unit boasts a “sleep mode,” which makes the machine quieter overnight for less sleep disruption.

Whynter ARC-14S $499 Shop Now at Amazon Cools rooms up to 500 sq. ft.

3-in-1 Operation: Cool, Fan, and Dehumidify Mode

Advanced auto drain technology

24-hr programmable timer

Dual hose system

73 pounds

1-yr warranty on unit, 3-yr warranty on compressor

This portable AC unit by Whynter covers the largest area (500 square feet) and is also the most expensive. Unlike the other two models, the Whynter unit uses a dual hose system. One hose functions as an air exhaust hose, and the other draws air from outside. This allows the unit to cool itself and the room more quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, Whynter’s model features advanced auto drain technology, which uses and recycles moisture collected during the cooling process to produce more cool air. While many users still commented on the noisy output, several remarked it was quieter than units they’ve tried in the past.

Generally speaking, it seems that any portable A/C model comes with a bit of ambient noise and requires a little bit of set-up finesse. But depending on your room size, wiring, and your personal preferences, one of these options might be your best bet to beat this miserable, record-breaking heat.

