Popular Travel Influencer Dies After Visiting Las Vegas: Family Pays Tribute To 32-Year-Old

A popular travel influencer has sadly passed away after traveling to Las Vegas. Indian travel blogger Anunay Sood has died at 32.

His family announced on his Instagram his tragic passing. At this time, they didn’t reveal the cause of death. They’re asking for privacy as they deal with this devastating loss.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing,” they wrote. “We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property.”

They added, “Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️.”

Travel Influencer Passes Away

The death of the travel influencer comes as a shock to many. Fans and colleagues alike took to the comment section to mourn his loss.

“Still can’t process this… You lived with so much passion, heart, and adventure, brother. Rest in peace, Anunay. You’ll be missed deeply. Strength to the family,” travel influencer Aakash Malhotra wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow influencer Shanice Shrestha Sharma wrote, “Rest in Peace Bhai❤️ its hard to believe since I found out last night.. you will be missed deeply🙏🙏🙏.”

Travel influencer Paramvir Singh Beniwal also wrote, “Thoughts and prayers for your family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Anunay. Your spirit and love for travel will keep you travelling far beyond. 🫶🏽.”

Sood had more than 1.4 million followers and more than 300,000 followers on YouTube. He had been on an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas. Prior to his death, he shared how excited he was to be in Sin City.

“Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines 😍 Which one would you take for a spin?? 😍🤪@wynnalmarjanisland @wynnlasvegas,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

It sounds like the travel influencer was following his dream of traveling and photography. He started with low-budget trips, but his travels grew more luxurious as he built his following.

His family is mourning the loss of Sood. They’re asking for time to grieve right now.