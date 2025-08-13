beauty-influencer-liz-lin-ruoyu-dies-at-36

Fan favorite beauty influencer Liz Lin Ruoyu has passed away at the age of 36.

Videos by Suggest

On Sunday, the husband of the Taiwanese content creator shared the heartbreaking news of her death through a post on her Instagram.

“Although Liz has quietly left, the beauty and love she left behind will always be with us,” he wrote alongside footage of Lin.

The influencer, boasting an Instagram following of over 144,000, was known for sharing beauty and lifestyle content. As recently as June 3, Liz Lin Ruoyu posted a video modeling various eyeglasses. She began posting there in 2012.

Beauty influencer Liz Lin Ruoyu. (Image via Instagram / Liz Lin Ruoyu)

“On social platforms, she never saw herself as an ‘influencer’ but as a friend to everyone,” Liz’s husband added. “She always tried her best to respond to every message just because she really cared and really appreciated everyone who supported her.”

“She was always curious about new things, especially about small animals, with infinite gentleness and care,” he continued. “She always had a unique and fascinating taste, always able to use her vision and creativity to add beauty and inspiration to the world.”

No cause of death was revealed.

Fans and Friends Pay Tribute to Liz Lin Ruoyu

Followers and friends shared their sadness in the comments about the tragic news.

“Thanks, Liz, for sharing so many things selflessly. Hope you are happy in heaven without any pain,” one mourning fan wrote. “I’ve been following you for a long time. Hope you are happy in heaven,” a second fan added.

Beauty content creator Nancy Tsai also shared a series of photos showcasing moments from their 15-year friendship.

“We have so many memories worth smiling together,” adding on Instagram that the duo had traveled to Singapore, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. “On the next part of the journey, be able to continue smiling from the heart. Love you always.”

The social media star shared beauty tips and engaged with her followers in the comments, building a strong connection with her fans.

Alongside her success as a beauty guru, Ruoyu ventured into the music industry. In 2022, she debuted her music career with the release of her first single, “Mist.”