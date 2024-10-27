Popular TikToker Confirmed Alive After Death Hoax, Reason for Disappearance Revealed

Popular TikToker LifeandScars, aka Game is Game, is alive and well.

On October 17, friends of the creator stated that he had passed via an accidental overdose. News of his passing quickly spread through his Discord channel – an online platform his fans used to communicate with one another.

However, new information has since been released. That new information has not only confirmed that he is alive but also explains his sudden disappearance.

Popular TikToker Confirmed Alive, Reason for Disappearance Finally Revealed

LifeandScars was arrested on October 18 for a misdemeanor. He was eventually released on a $200 bond. Despite this, he failed to address the death hoax in a timely fashion.

Allegedly, the moderators on his discord channel let the rumor live for as long as it did because they found the situation humourous. “The rumors were not immediately dispelled because they found it amusing that thousands believed he had died,” The Express Tribune writes.

As of now, LifeandScars has not released a statement on his arrest or the death hoax.