popular-singer-to-pay-70k-to-nba-player-ex-after-being-found-in-contempt-of-court.

Pop singer Teyana Taylor has been ordered to pay NBA player Iman Shumpert $70,000 after being found in contempt of court during their divorce case.

Videos by Suggest

The exes attended a hearing on July 25 regarding who violated their 2024 divorce judgment, according to Us Weekly. The judge ruled that Taylor violated the agreement by posting an Instagram video in March discussing the divorce, which breached the terms prohibiting disclosure of judgment details.

Regarding Taylor’s claim that Shumpert leaked details of their divorce judgment to the press, the judge determined that she failed to provide enough evidence to support her accusation, according to the report.

Athlete Iman Shumpert and singer Teyana Taylor in 2018. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The “Google Me” singer refused to answer Shumpert’s questions about her assets and income, stating that the information was “completely irrelevant to any issue,” according to the court order.

The court ordered Taylor to pay Shumpert’s lawyer $70,000 in legal fees and denied her request for Shumpert to cover her legal costs. However, the judge also denied Shumpert’s request to hold Taylor in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting plan.

The ‘Google Me’ Singer Filed For Divorce Back in 2023

Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023, citing jealousy and emotional abuse. In court documents, she claimed he was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

Shumpert denied the claims in a December court filing. He asked to change the reason for their divorce from “cruel treatment” to “irretrievable broken bond” and stated that Taylor did not prove he made her feel unsafe during their marriage.

Teyana Taylor and her new beau, actor Aaron Pierre, in July. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Taylor, 34, and Shumpert, 35, tied the knot in October 2016 and are parents to two daughters: Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 9, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 4. Since their separation, Taylor has moved on and is now romantically involved with Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre, 31.