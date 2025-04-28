Popular Singer Cancels Her US Tour: ‘We Couldn’t Make It All Work on Time’

Some pop fans in the U.S. are hitting sour notes after their favorite singer suddenly pulled the plug on upcoming tour dates.

Alessia Cara recently shared an emotional message on Instagram, announcing the postponement of the U.S. leg of her upcoming Love & Hyperbole Tour. New dates will be revealed at a later time.

“It’s breaking my heart to [say] this, but I unfortunately have to postpone the US leg of the Love & Hyperbole tour,” Cara’s statement on Instagram began. “Not to be vague or cliché, but there are truly so many factors that lead to this (reluctant) decision, all of which were genuinely and completely out of my control.”

“Touring, especially today, is challenging and involves so many little moving parts. Bottom line is we couldn’t make it all work on time,” the “Scars to Your Beautiful” singer added.

“Disappointing you guys is killing me. Everything I’ve put into this has been for you, and I know how excited you’ve been. I can only hope you understand,” Cara continued. She confirmed that the tour dates for Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe will proceed as scheduled.

“As soon as I have new information on the new US dates, I will let you know,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets (which will all be [honored] on the new dates) and planned trips around these shows.”

Cara ended the message with: “I love you so much. I can’t apologize enough, and I’ll make it up to you. See you soon.”

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she added: “I cried about it then patched it up with ice cream. I’m so, so, so sorry, my US friends. I’ll make it up to you, I promise!!!! Thank you. I love you.”

The U.S. Love & Hyperbole Tour was initially scheduled to take place from April 6 to April 26. Cara will bring her performances to audiences across Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe, with shows running from April 30 to June 19.

Her latest album, Love & Hyperbole, was released in February. It marked her first new music in nearly four years since 2021’s In the Meantime.