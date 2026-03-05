Popular Radio Show’s Studio Nearly Catches Fire After Incense Incident

A long-running sports radio show’s studio nearly met a fiery end, not from a hot take, but because the host forgot to blow out his incense.

Indeed, during a live broadcast of The Dan Patrick Show on March 2, flames erupted in the studio. Veteran broadcaster Dan Patrick was casually taking a call from a listener named Adam when fire alarms inside the studio, affectionately called the Man Cave, began to blare.

“Uh-oh. Wait a minute. Fire alarms going off here,” the 69-year-old radio host said calmly in footage shared on X, before his co-hosts, the Danettes, chimed in, attributing the noise not to an actual fire, but to a particularly scorching “hot take.”

Meanwhile, the buzzing alarm sent Eric “The Big German” Jones rushing into action. As a certified firefighter and EMS professional, he promptly silenced the alarm before heading into Patrick’s side of the studio to investigate.

After an Investigation, Dan Patrick Confesses…

After a commercial break, Patrick returned and confessed to being the accidental mastermind behind the fiery incident.

“Ok, so I have this candle, and I’ll light incense in this mornings,” Patrick explained. “Just kind of set the mood for the show. And I forgot to blow out the incense when I lit it, and there were a lot of pieces of previous incense sticks in the candle.”

“It burned down, and then it lit the other stems of the incense, and then all of a sudden, it got so hot it shattered the glass. And then there were flames that were probably close to a foot and a half [high],” Patrick added.

Fans of the long-running sports radio show had a range of emotions in the comments section following the incident…

“Glad nothing serious happened, but let this be a lesson to everyone that as we get older, we are gonna forget some s—. Look after your elders!” one top comment read. “Excellent content… Please don’t burn down the studio,” a second fan joked.

Meanwhile, one listener was upset by the fiery interruption.

“I really wanted Adam from Michigan to finish his thought about Arizona basketball 😂” they wrote.

While the small fire thankfully didn’t destroy any career mementos, the show, as they say, had to go on. Patrick and his cohorts pushed through the episode, discussing the day’s pressing sports topics while the host dealt with a little extra lingering smoke… and presumably, a slightly bruised ego.