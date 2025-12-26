Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing After 29 Years in Business

A popular pizza restaurant is sadly shutting down nearly 30 years after it started up.

Napoli Pizza, a New Jersey pizza staple with a popular social media accounts, is shuttering, per owner Connie Panicucci. The restaurant announced the closure on Tuesday, though exact closing date was revealed. They alluded to “difficult situations” that sparked the shutdown, but did not elaborate.

“After 29 years of proudly serving this community, we are heartbroken to announce that we will be closing our business,” the statement read. “This decision was not made lightly. After many difficult situations that we tried our best to manage, we were leNew Jerseyft with no other choice. This was out of our hands, and it is something our family is deeply saddened by.

“We want to sincerely thank every customer, friend, and neighbor who supported us throughout the years. Your loyalty, kindness, and trust meant more to us than words can express. It has been an honor to serve this community and be part of your lives for nearly three decades. Though this chapter is ending, our gratitude will remain forever. Thank you for 29 unforgettable years.”

Panicucci added another remark on Instagram, further thanking the Lodi, New Jersey, community for nearly three decades of support. Per northjersey.com, Panicucci’s family purchased the business in 1996, with the restauranteur taking over operations herself in 2005.

“It is breaking my heart to post this because Napoli is all I’ve known for 29 years,” the rep wrote. “I raised my kids there and have seen your families kids raised. I just want to say thank you for the overwhelming support from everyone who has reached out. I have done everything that I could showing up everyday and trying my best to just make it another day. Thank you from my family and I for everyone’s generosity and kind words and for supporting us through the years.”

Fan took to the comments to mourn the beloved local business.

This broke my heart,” one commenter wrote. “For months i saw you give it your all trying different methods and combinations to stay afloat…you gave it your all Connie! This chapter is closing but another great one is about to begin! To the staff i hope you all are able to successfully land on your feet and fly high.”

Another customer wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear. Thank you so much Connie for always being one of the hearts of this community. Always giving back always there for our kids. Always there for these families.”