Popular NBC Show Reportedly Leaving California

The popular summer reality competition show America’s Got Talent may be following in the footsteps of other competition shows and leaving California.

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Sources close to the show’s production shared the news with TMZ shortly before its most recent season ended. It looks like they’re looking to film season 22 in either Georgia or Nashville.

But why would they leave? It looks like money is a major factor.

Other states are offering bigger production incentives and higher tax credits. As a result, the production company could save a lot of money by moving.

America’s Got Talent has been primarily filmed in Los Angeles since it first premiered in 2006. Season 21 aired its finale and crowned a winner on September 23, 2026.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Semifinals” Episode 2118 — Pictured: (l-r) Mel B, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

There is no word on how the move could affect the current panel. Terry Crews is the current host, while Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Sofia Vergara are the judges.

According to TMZ, Fremantle, the company that produces AGT, is moving production of their other competition show, American Idol, to Georgia from Los Angeles. So it wouldn’t be surprising that they bring their other show along.

Idol isn’t the only reality competition show that is saying so long to Hollywood. Producers of The Masked Singer also recently announced their plans to move the singing show from California to the east coast.