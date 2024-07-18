popular-influencer-aanvi-kamdar-dead-at-27-after-falling-into-gorge-while-filming-instagram-video

Popular influencer Aanvi Kamdar has died at just 27 after falling 300 feet into a gorge while filming a video for Instagram at a waterfall in India.

Known for her travel content, Kamdar was visiting the Kumbhe waterfall – about 80 miles from Mumbai – with a group of friends. The beloved content creator was filming an Instagram reel near the edge when she lost her footing and suffered a fatal fall on Tuesday, July 16, local police confirmed, according to The Economic Times.

“She fell on the hard, slippery patch of rocks around 300 feet into the valley and couldn’t be spotted initially,” a rescuer told The Economic Times. “She was sent up using a stretcher attached to rappelling ropes. Six rescuers climbed down the hill, while another 50 assisted atop the hillock.”

Authorities reported it took about 6 hours for first responders to pull Kamdar from the deep gorge.

According to reports, Kamdar was not killed by the fall. She was initially responsive and put on a ventilator. Sadly, however, she died after arriving at Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Mourned by Her Many Followers

Through her love of travel and sharing helpful tips with her audience, Aanvi Kamdar amassed over 285,000 followers on Instagram. Following news of her tragic death, many of these followers took to the comments of her final post to pay tribute.

“I can’t believe it,” fellow influencer Aakanksha Monga wrote. “This is deeply saddening and has kept me up all night. She was one of the kindest people I knew.”

“Please, let’s focus on praying for her soul to rest in peace and remember the joy and positivity she brought to our lives. Stop commenting on the ‘reel’ part, we were not there, don’t amplify misinformation.”

“Instead, honor her memory with love and respect,” Monga concluded. “Let’s remember her smile and the happiness she spread. Please be empathetic!!!!!”

“She was an extremely responsible traveller,” another follower wrote. “It was an accident, could’ve happened to anyone, media headlines are made for attention & they’re sadly negative.”

“But please don’t let that slide the fact that she was a beautiful human. Her work, her passion, her story & her, should be honoured at this time. Please.”