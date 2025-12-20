Popular Children’s Performer Entering Treatment for ‘Depression, Anxiety and Suicidal Ideation’

A well-known children’s band has postponed all of its upcoming shows to support a member’s mental health.

In a recent announcement on Instagram, the Minnesota-based children’s performing duo Koo Koo shared that member Bryan Atchison “has been working through mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.”

In the candid post, the duo shared that Atchison “needs further treatment.” To prioritize his well-being, they have made the difficult decision to postpone all upcoming shows.

“Being open and honest with all of you about his challenges is something that empowers Bryan,” the message, written by Koo Koo co-member Neil Olstad, continued.

“Koo Koo is a cornerstone of our lives, and the support from this community has brought light to a dark time. His perseverance, self-awareness, and commitment to becoming a better, happier person are inspiring to me,” Olstad added.

Fans can either request a refund at the original point of purchase or hold onto their tickets for rescheduled shows, with new dates to be announced later.

In a later update, Koo Koo also revealed that plans for a Camp Spork tour in 2026 were canceled.

“In the meantime we’ll be recharging and putting health, family, and happiness first,” Olstad concluded.

Fans Rally Behind Koo Koo’s Bryan Atchison

Of course, fans of the beloved children’s performers showed their support in the comments section.

“You are the b-e-s-t best, Bryan. So much love and respect!! ❤️❤️ good awareness that we can all learn from. Thank you for being open and honest. It’s inspiring,” one top comment read.

“This openness is incredibly honorable… You have our full support! We are sending you unwavering love and support while you grow through these challenging times! Thank you for being here!!!!” another thoughtful fan added.

“LOVE that you’re normalizing the importance of self-care and modeling that for those who look up to you. Take care of you first,” a third fan urged.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.