popular-burger-chain-closing-79-locations.

Bad news for burger lovers—one beloved chain is flipping its last patties at dozens of locations due to low revenue, according to the CEO.

Videos by Suggest

Wahlburgers has shuttered nearly 80 locations this year, reducing its footprint to just 34 restaurants, according to Food Republic.

Wahlburgers, the burger chain started by Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, recently closed 79 locations inside Hy-Vee grocery stores. The partnership, which began in 2017, has officially ended, per Eat This, Not That.

The outlet also reported that Wahlburgers CEO Randy Sharpe told Nation’s Restaurant News that the closures involved food court kiosks at the Iowa-based chain. “It’s not a full-service restaurant, and it wasn’t a significant revenue driver for either side,” Sharpe explained.

The Burger Chain Enjoyed a Major Boom Through Their Partnership with Hy-Vee

Founded in 2014 in Hingham, Massachusetts, Wahlburgers has grown rapidly, thanks in part to its successful partnership with Hy-Vee, which fueled its expansion across Iowa. The brand has also established a global presence, with locations in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

A Wahlburgers restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

According to ScrapeHero, there are 28 Wahlburgers locations left in the U.S. This includes seven in Massachusetts, five in California, four in Ohio, and two in Nevada. New Mexico, Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota each have one location.

Mark Wahlberg Has His Fingers in Many Pies

Wahlburgers isn’t the only business venture of Mark Wahlberg. Beyond the popular restaurant chain, the 54-year-old also owns several Chevrolet dealerships throughout Ohio, along with a Buick dealership, according to USA Today.

In 2024, the Hollywood star launched Flecha Cantina, a vibrant new restaurant in Las Vegas. Since 2022, he has also been a co-owner and brand ambassador for Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg is also a co-founder and owner of Municipal clothing, a brand established in 2020.